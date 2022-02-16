Jury delivers a decision in lawsuit over a tweet from CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury ruled against a mother who accused the CEO of CoxHealth of discrimination, defamation & breach of privacy over a tweet on Twitter.

The jury ruled on one claim: harm to reputation. It took the jury only 45 minutes to deliberate.

Samantha Cherry filed a $5 million lawsuit against CoxHealth and its CEO, Steve Edwards, in 2021 over a Facebook used in a tweet. Cherry scheduled a virtual visit for her son who had swimmer’s ear. She was instructed to use the promo code ‘COVID’ to talk to a provider at no cost. She declined and made her post about it on Facebook.

In a tweet addressing free telehealth medicine for the uninsured, Edwards used a screenshot of Cherry’s post without blurring her photo, name, and child’s name. Cherry called it discrimination, defamation, and breach of patient privacy.

Edwards argues he didn’t do anything wrong since Cherry made the post. On the stand in the trial, he even said he would do it again.

“That’s a choice I made,” said Steve Edwards on the witness stand. “I think you can go back and criticize thousands of decisions I made at that time and that circumstance. I felt it was the right thing to do and I would do it again.”

