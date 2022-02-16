Advertisement

Jury delivers a decision in lawsuit over a tweet from CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards

(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury ruled against a mother who accused the CEO of CoxHealth of discrimination, defamation & breach of privacy over a tweet on Twitter.

The jury ruled on one claim: harm to reputation. It took the jury only 45 minutes to deliberate.

Samantha Cherry filed a $5 million lawsuit against CoxHealth and its CEO, Steve Edwards, in 2021 over a Facebook used in a tweet. Cherry scheduled a virtual visit for her son who had swimmer’s ear. She was instructed to use the promo code ‘COVID’ to talk to a provider at no cost. She declined and made her post about it on Facebook.

In a tweet addressing free telehealth medicine for the uninsured, Edwards used a screenshot of Cherry’s post without blurring her photo, name, and child’s name. Cherry called it discrimination, defamation, and breach of patient privacy.

Edwards argues he didn’t do anything wrong since Cherry made the post. On the stand in the trial, he even said he would do it again.

“That’s a choice I made,” said Steve Edwards on the witness stand. “I think you can go back and criticize thousands of decisions I made at that time and that circumstance. I felt it was the right thing to do and I would do it again.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As colder air arrives, rain will change to freezing rain, sleet and snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Huge changes coming Thursday
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
A driver is asking the city of Springfield to pay for the damages to her car after she...
Driver hits pipe stuck out of Springfield intersection, asking for damages
Caught on Camera: Confrontation with server at Springfield restaurant captured on video
Customer discusses viral video of a fight at Springfield restaurant
Authorities work crash on U.S. 60 near Rogersville.
Semi driver suffers injuries in a crash near Rogersville, Mo.

Latest News

A joint investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Ava Police Department led...
Douglas County (Mo.) authorities bust narcotics operation
School bus crashes near Thomasville, Mo.
School bus from the Koshkonong School District crashes near Thomasville, Mo.
Families can see feature length movies for free once a month at Moxie Cinema.
Moms and Money: Moxie Cinema
Court backs Missouri ban on using public funds for campaigns