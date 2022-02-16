Missouri Senate Filibuster: Is it taking away from other things?

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Filibustering is used to slow down or block a bill from passing in the senate. But how much is too much? It could very well be taking away from other things that need to be done.

Filibusters in the Missouri Senate have taken up hours of debate. Senator Lincoln Hough of Greene County says it could be a detriment to what voters have trusted them to do.

”It’s a huge detriment to the work that the voters have actually entrusted us to do in this building. We have a relatively short legislative session, we were in Jefferson City from January to May, our one Constitutional duty is to pass a balanced budget,” said State Sen. Hough.

He says there are real people back at home who need them to get certain things done....like that budget.

”When you have members that, you know, will stand out on the floor and say things like, I’m not going to let this pass now. That’s a problem for the other 33 members in the chamber. It’s a detriment to the people that we represent who have real issues that they’re dealing with back at home,” said State Senator Hough.

State Senator Eric Burlison says things are meant to move slowly in the senate.

”The nature of the Senate is designed to be basically the brakes on the car, the houses the gas, and, and the Senate designed to slow everything down and really think things through and process things,” said State Sen. Burlison.

Burlison says the budget is the biggest priority.

”So outside of really making sure that we pay the bills, and we pass the budget, a lot of the policies that we have in Missouri, sometimes you have to ask the question, we’ve been in existence as a state for over 200 years. We were able to somehow survive for 200 years without the bills that we’re passing this year. So if we don’t pass a bill this year, I think we’re going to survive as a state. That being said, obviously, you want to prioritize what would be helpful for the state and have a delivered deliberative discussion about those bills,” said State Senator Burlison.

Some feel as though the Republican party is divided in the state senate. Hough says it’s a big party so there are bound to be some different interests. He says there needs to be some consistency.

”When you get numbers that large, you’re going to have subsets of that party that say, I’m more this or I’m more that. The thing that I, you know, that I want is consistency in the body. You know, if members deemed themselves more one way or the other, that’s fine. That doesn’t mean we should never have a vote on something that you don’t like.”

