Prim scores 32 to lead Missouri St. past Indiana St.

Dana Ford/Ozarks Sports zone
Dana Ford/Ozarks Sports zone(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Gaige Prim had a season-high 32 points plus 11 rebounds as Missouri State got past Indiana State 79-70 on Tuesday night.

Prim made 18 of 21 foul shots. Jaylen Minnett tied a season-high with 22 points for Missouri State (20-8, 11-4). Lu’Cye Patterson added 10 points. Isiaih Mosley had seven rebounds.

Cooper Neese had 23 points and six rebounds for the Sycamores (11-15, 4-10 Missouri Valley Conference). Kailex Stephens added 14 points. Cameron Henry had 12 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

