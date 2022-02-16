Salem community reacts to Dent County woman taking plea deal in adopted daughter’s starvation death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Dent County woman charged with starving her adopted daughter to death won’t face second-degree murder charges.

Susan Abney and her husband, Randall are both accused of killing 10-year-old Josie Ann.

Authorities say the girl weighed about 39 pounds. They say a child her age typically weighs at least 70 pounds.

Abney took a deal offered by the state and pleaded guilty to a charge of abuse or neglect resulting in death. The second-degree murder charges were dropped. Randall Abney is out of jail on bond until his trial. The state’s decision to make a deal with Susan and give Randall bond while he awaits trial has outraged the Salem community.

“She was doomed from the very beginning. They killed that baby. They starved her to death,” said Nicky Stringer.

In October of 2020 Dent County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Abney house for a report of a girl unconscious. They say they noticed Josie Ann Abney was very thin. Susan Abney told them the child hadn’t been eating much. Josie Ann later died at the Salem Memorial District Hospital.

“She could have spared that baby’s life period,” said Stringer. “Josie’s pleas were not heard when she starved to death. Her pleas weren’t heard. Why are theirs being heard?”

Cassandra Cook said, “Making deals with monsters is how I feel about it. The details of the horrific things that this little girl went through right in our own backyard and no one noticed. Not any of us.”

We went to the Abney house to try to speak to Randall. There was a seal on the door indicating it was abandoned. A lock used by real estate agents was on the door handle. When we knocked no one answered.

Stringer said, “We are not ok with Susan Abney getting a plea deal. We are 100 percent not okay with Randall Abney walking these streets where our kids are at.”

Cook said, “She had no chance. Why are they being given a second opportunity at anything at life?”

According to investigators, Susan Abney told them she was too scared to take Josie Ann to the doctor sooner. She admitted to them that she and her husband were responsible for her death. Investigators found a lock on the refrigerator and food was kept out of Josie Ann’s reach.

“Just how sorry I am that you had to live through that. I’m sorry that nobody helped you,” said Cook.

Stringer said, “I’m sorry that the justice system is starting to fail you too baby. But we’re going to push to make sure that they get the maximum penalties that are available to them.”

We asked the Dent County prosecutor for an interview about the plea deal and we were told he will speak to us after Susan Abney is sentenced at the end of April. Randall Abney is expected back in court in April as well.

