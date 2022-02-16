Southern Stone County Fire Protection District shares update on construction of new fire station 2

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Construction for a new fire station in Kimberling City has been underway for months. In March of 2021, the fire station was approved for the city after years of planning.

Southern Stone County Fire Chief Keith Wolven says the project has experienced some delays due to supply shortages.

“There’s a material shortage country-wide on some things,” said Chief Wolven. “We’ve heard it all, can’t get insulation, can’t get the metal, buildings late coming in.”

Wolven says despite longer waits times for supplies the construction is making progress. The groundwork was finished for the project. He says there is a lot of concrete work to do.

”The pads all in, the buildings going up, you can see the basic footprint of everything,” Chief Wolven said. “The overhead doors make it look really cool because it looks like a fire station now.”

The front half of the station will be the fire truck bay. The back will be living quarters for firefighters along with training and day rooms. Wolven says the new station will allow them to expand their career as firefighters, which will help with the increased call volume.

”We get quite a few calls in the Kimberling City area which is the anticipation and idea of building the station there,” said Chief Wolven.

He says the new station 2 will be replacing one of the oldest buildings in the district, an old station storage building. He says the new location is also an improvement and will help keep up with the growing demands of the department.

”Trucks are getting bigger and they’re getting longer. We’re trying to build everything with 14-foot doors that are 10-feet-wide so you can pretty much fit whatever truck you need to in it,” said Chief Wolven.

He expects the station to be completed by the middle or end of April.

