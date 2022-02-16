Springfield Police welcome two officers back after 10-month deployment with National Guard at Guantanamo Bay

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri National Guard units returning from deployment don’t normally get a police escort through town with flashing lights, motorcycles and SWAT-team armored vehicles.

But that’s what happened on Wednesday as two buses of soldiers returning from Guantanamo Bay in Cuba were greeted by a motorcade that included units from the Special Response Team because of two Springfield police officers who were part of the returning group.

“Yeah, we stand out for sure,” said Springfield Sgt. Chris Snipes of the armored trucks. “But both of the officers are a part of our Special Response Team so what a better way to show them that we’re here for them than to bring out this big BearCat.”

The returning soldiers were also greeted by a lot of anxious family members who had been enduring their loved ones 10-month deployment.

Daniel Carlson and Brandon Gonzalez were the two Springfield police officers returning and Carlson made himself available to talk with reporters after his reunion with his wife Sam.

“Nothing but excitement,” he answered when asked about what he and his fellow soldiers was feeling as their buses pulled up to the National Guard Armory in north Springfield. “We couldn’t get that door open fast enough. We’ve been missing our family and friends. It’s hard on everyone to be gone for so long. So it was exciting for all of us and it was exciting to see the police presence there as well. I knew some were going to come see us but I didn’t know it was going to be like it was so that was awesome.”

Guantanamo Bay is the only military base the U.S. maintains in a communist country. Carlson couldn’t talk about the specifics of what his unit did while in Cuba but when asked to compare his work down there with his work in Springfield as a police officer?

“It’s like comparing apples to oranges,” he answered. “I don’t feel any different as far as more or less fear at either location. Just completely different.”

Carlson’s Special Response Team buddies were certainly glad to see him and when you consider the dangerous work they all do together, you can understand why they share a special camaraderie.

“It definitely solidifies that bond.” Snipes said. “Just like in the military some of the situations they get into are the same way on the civilian side. Officer Carlson and Officer Gonzalez have both been in some situations with us that definitely brings that bond together.”

Carlson also admitted that his time at Guantanamo Bay has affected his outlook on life.

“When you miss time with your friends and family you learn to appreciate that time so much more,” he explained. “Not having that freedom to be able to see them when you can or when you want to makes a difference.”

And besides family, the other thing he missed the most?

“Food...100 percent,” he replied with a smile. “Once you eat the same thing over and over again it’s kinda surprising the things that you miss. Even just types of bread.”

So his first stop in Springfield will be?

“Chick-fil-A,” he answered.

Welcome home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

