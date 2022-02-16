Springfield Public Schools makes plan to restore all bus services by start of fourth quarter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools has a plan to return bus service to families who lost access earlier this year.

In November, nearly 1,500 Springfield students lost a ride to school when the district saw a shortage of bus drivers. The school district said at Tuesday’s school board meeting the goal is for bus services to be restored at the start of the fourth quarter, which would be March 21.

Elisabeth Cook has a first-grader at Wanda Gray Elementary School. She lost his ride to school months ago.

”It gives me anxiety,” Cook says. “I have to sit in the car. The baby doesn’t like it so I just kind of try to play music.”

Not only does Cook have to get her son when school is out at 3:30 p.m., but she also has to pick her husband up from work at the same time.

“He works all the way on Chestnut so I have to just drive all the way over there and he just waits outside,” Cook says. “It affects our evening at home a lot because then we have lots of homework to do.”

In December, the district raised starting pay for bus drivers from $17 an hour to $20 an hour. Deputy Superintendent Dr. John Mulford says that led to an increase in applicants.

“We have others that have been hired and are in the process of being onboarded,” Dr. Mulford says. “We’re going to continue in building as many as we can there and be ready to go not only for the fourth quarter but also for next school year.”

SPS needs 112 bus drivers to return to the bus schedule set at the beginning of the school year. Dr. Mulford says the district has 108 fully trained drivers, with an additional four in training.

“At the start of the year they signed up for transportation services so essentially, we’ll return to those who had signed up,” Dr. Mulford says. “If there’s anybody who requested services since November 8 and would’ve qualified, we would add them into the mix.”

Cook says she’s looking forward to the day busing returns.

“It would be great,” Cook says. “My husband would be picked up every time. We’d get home early. I could have dinner made and stuff. It would be awesome to have a normal routine at night.”

The district says a final decision on these bus services will be made no later than March 8.

