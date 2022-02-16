Advertisement

Umude leads No. 23 Arkansas over Missouri

Arkansas' Trey Wade, center, vies for a rebound against Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, Jarron...
Arkansas' Trey Wade, center, vies for a rebound against Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, Jarron Coleman, left, and Trevon Brazile during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Stanley Umude scored 23 points to lead 23rd-ranked Arkansas to a 76-57 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) made 11 of 21 3-point attempts, with Umude hitting 6 of 9. Jaylin Williams finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Trey Wade added 12 points and 11 rebounds. JD Notae scored 17 points, and Devonte Davis had 11.

Javon Pickett led Missouri (10-15, 4-8 SEC) with 13 points, and DaJuan Gordon added 11.

Arkansas built a 46-27 halftime lead behind the 3-point shooting of Umude and Davis, who combined to make 6 of 9 shots from beyond the arc. Missouri cut the deficit to 11 points twice in the second half but never seriously threatened Arkansas.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks had lost three straight games before crushing Missouri 87-43 on Jan. 12. Since then, they’ve won 10 of 11 games — including an upset of then-No. 1 Auburn — to return to the Top 25. Arkansas now has a nice opportunity to rise in the rankings and improve its NCAA Tournament seeding with two of its next three games at home against ranked opponents Tennessee and Kentucky.

Missouri: The Tigers lack a true point guard, and it continues to be a glaring weakness for a team that ranks next-to-last in the SEC and 293rd in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (.84). Arkansas was the latest opponent to disrupt Missouri’s offense by pressuring its shaky ballhandlers. The Tigers committed eight turnovers in the first half, including three on the first four possessions, to help the Razorbacks build a big lead.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks return home to face 16th-ranked Tennessee on Saturday.

Missouri: The Tigers face Mississippi State on the road Friday and again at home Sunday in a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 5 but postponed when Missouri had COVID-19 issues.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot late Sunday night at a Springfield apartment complex on Cherry Street.
Police identify man found shot to death outside Springfield apartment complex
Rain will change to ice and snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weather Goes Downhill Wednesday Night
Officers responded to the home in the 1400 block of North Frisco around 5 p.m.
Springfield police investigate shots fired by 3 into home hitting person sleeping
Caught on Camera: Confrontation with server at Springfield restaurant captured on video
Customer discusses viral video of a fight at Springfield restaurant
Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
Southwest Missouri lawmaker’s narcotics license placed on probation

Latest News

Dana Ford/Ozarks Sports zone
Prim scores 32 to lead Missouri St. past Indiana St.
KY3′s Michael Van Schoik makes way to Los Angeles for Super Bowl
KY3′s Michael Van Schoik makes trip to Los Angeles for Super Bowl
Top Missouri female divers leaves competition over safety concerns.
Top Missouri female divers pull out of state-qualifying meet in Springfield over safety concerns
Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) and Cincinnati Bengals wide...
Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals