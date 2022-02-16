Advertisement

US wins gold, silver in Olympic ski slopestyle event

United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction.

Hall’s opening run earned a score of 90.01 and it stood up throughout the competition. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver.

Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze.

The Americans have now earned six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, including silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot late Sunday night at a Springfield apartment complex on Cherry Street.
Police identify man found shot to death outside Springfield apartment complex
Rain will change to ice and snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weather Goes Downhill Wednesday Night
Officers responded to the home in the 1400 block of North Frisco around 5 p.m.
Springfield police investigate shots fired by 3 into home hitting person sleeping
Caught on Camera: Confrontation with server at Springfield restaurant captured on video
Customer discusses viral video of a fight at Springfield restaurant
Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
Southwest Missouri lawmaker’s narcotics license placed on probation

Latest News

Arkansas' Trey Wade, center, vies for a rebound against Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, Jarron...
Umude leads No. 23 Arkansas over Missouri
Dana Ford/Ozarks Sports zone
Prim scores 32 to lead Missouri St. past Indiana St.
Courtney Cottrell Brown, 35 AKA "Chicago"
CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police find a man charged with domestic assault and stealing.
Josie Ann Abney in glasses
Salem community reacts to Dent County woman taking plea deal in adopted daughter’s starvation death
Springfield-Greene County COVID-19 lab sampling
An inside look into COVID-19 lab sampling and testing in Springfield