Advertisement

Arkansas court won’t dismiss challenge to new voting laws

Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)((Source: KAIT-TV))
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday said it won’t dismiss a challenge to four new voting restrictions passed by the Legislature last year.

Justices rejected arguments by attorneys for Secretary of State John Thurston that he was immune from the lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters of Arkansas, Arkansas United and five voters over the restrictions. The court upheld a Pulaski County judge’s decision to reject Thurston’s request for a dismissal.

The measures being challenged include a change to the state’s voter ID law that removes the option for someone to sign an affidavit affirming their identity if they don’t present a photo ID at the polls.

The groups are also challenging a law preventing anyone other than voters from being within 100 feet of a polling place, one requiring an absentee voter’s signature on a ballot to match the signature on their voter registration application, and another moving up the deadline for voters to return absentee ballots in person.

The laws were among a historic number of voting restrictions that advanced in statehouses across the country last year, fueled by former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud in the 2020 election.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highest snow totals in central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms, rain, ice and snow today
Jury delivers a decision in lawsuit over a tweet from CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
School bus crashes near Thomasville, Mo.
School bus from the Koshkonong School District crashes near Thomasville, Mo.

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,350+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,150 new cases
MDC warns people to watch out for coyotes during peak breeding season, take steps to protect pets
MAPS FOR IMPLOSION: City of Springfield closing 3 intersections for James River Power Station implosion
(AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)
WATCH LIVE @ 2:30 p.m.: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson shares weekly update