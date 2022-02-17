Advertisement

Arkansas Senate tables efforts for Texas-style abortion ban

(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Republican-dominated Arkansas Senate tabled efforts Thursday to enact an abortion ban modeled on Texas’ restrictive law, thus dimming prospects for it to come back up during this year’s session.

The Senate voted 20-11 to table resolutions that would have allowed lawmakers to consider banning abortion except to save a mother’s life. Like the Texas law, the ban would be enforced by private citizens filing lawsuits.

Senators a day earlier rejected a push for similar measures, with abortion opponents divided on whether to Texas’ law while they await a critical U.S. Supreme Court decision. That ruling on Mississippi’s 15-week ban, expected later this year, could weaken or overturn the landmark Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The Arkansas ban would need at least two-thirds of lawmakers’ support in the House and Senate to be considered during the session, which is intended to focus on the state’s budget. It would take the same threshold, or 24 votes, in the state Senate to remove the resolutions from the table.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain will change to ice and snow Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Tonight: Winter Weather Thursday
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Jury delivers a decision in lawsuit over a tweet from CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards
School bus crashes near Thomasville, Mo.
School bus from the Koshkonong School District crashes near Thomasville, Mo.
A driver is asking the city of Springfield to pay for the damages to her car after she...
Driver hits pipe stuck out of Springfield intersection, asking for damages

Latest News

Springfield girl, 13, diagnosed with a concussion after sledding; doctors advise what symptoms to watch
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Shootings injure 4 in north Springfield.
Springfield Police Department finds patterns in shots fired calls
Rain will change to ice and snow Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Tonight: Winter Weather Thursday