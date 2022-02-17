City of Springfield closing 3 intersections for James River Power Station implosion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield announced it will close three intersections on Saturday morning for its scheduled demolition of the James River Power Station.

The closures begin around 8:30 a.m. The demolition is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Impacted intersections include:

Crenshaw Rd. and Ridgecrest St.

Kissick and Farm Road 188

Kissick and Lake Ridge

Traffic will reopen at these intersections when the site is cleared as safe.

A viewing area, operated by City Utilities, is available near the intersection of Kissick and Evans Rd., which opens at 7 a.m. and will close to traffic at 8:30 a.m., or when parking has reached capacity.

Multiple cameras will be in place to document the event including several drones. Video from these will be provided to media and on social media channels as quickly as possible. Drone use, by the public or the media, is prohibited.

The demolition project, expected to be completed by early April, removes only external components of the decommissioned station. The building, substation, and several other components, remain in service to the community.

