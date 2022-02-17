Leigh’s Lost and Found: Rescued stray dog finds a good home, only to go missing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, a plea from the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri to keep your eye out for a special lost dog.

Starla was a stray and ended up at the humane society with her newborn puppies. hey all found a good home but now, Starla has disappeared from hers and the recent bad weather put a kink in the search for her.

“We actually transferred her in from Rescue One. They labeled her a feral dog.”

Ashley Vargas from the humane society took Starla under her wing when she first came in.

“When she came in she was super scared. She didn’t know how to walk on a leash. She wouldn’t let anybody near her or her babies. I worked with her slowly and got her used to me and I ended up fostering her when she was done with her puppies.”

Then, Ashley helped find Black Lab mix her perfect match; A mother and daughter with land in Everton.

“They had other dogs. Starla does great with other dogs. They have kids, she loves kids. They live out in the country with some acreage, so it was the perfect house for her and they bonded almost instantly.”

But on January 30th, Starla got out the front door and the search for her was quickly stymied by bad weather.

Ashley says, “the huge snow storm came so that kind of put searching for her at a stopping point. I’m hoping she’s hunkered down somewhere. She was a stray when rescue One picked her up so I’m hoping she knows how to survive out there.”

She goes on to say, “the Humane society is screening calls for any black labs, making sure people know she’s microchipped. We also have signs out in Everton. She is one close to my heart. I fostered her for many months and during her surgery to get her ready to be adopted. I’m helping the adopters as much as I can to help get the word out for her.”

One characteristic to watch for; Starla has an old injury that makes her limp or skip when she walks. If you see her, contact the humane society at the link below.

