MDC warns people to watch out for coyotes during peak breeding season, take steps to protect pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - February is one of the most active times for coyotes to appear in Missouri because it is the peak of their breeding season.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says it’s important to keep a close eye on pets between February and March, especially in areas where coyotes are known to live.

MDC says coyotes adapt particularly well around human development and can be spotted in many non-rural areas, including municipal parks, green spaces, suburban wooded common areas and occasionally subdivisions. As a result, it’s possible for encounters to occur between these wild coyotes and pets.

“They are opportunistic predators so maybe a small pet, a young livestock, that occasionally is in their food range and they may go after that,” said Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation in a previous KY3 report.

Pet owners are encouraged to not leave their pets outside unattended, especially during the hours of dusk, nighttime, and dawn. These are the periods coyotes are most active, so owners are asked to be with their pets or in constant view of them.

MDC also recommends the use of scare tactics to instill fear of humans into coyotes. If a coyote should approach or be seen in the yard, homeowners should do everything possible to make it feel unwelcome. This could include yelling or making other loud, threatening noises, throwing rocks, spraying garden houses, or blowing air horns.

“You can definitely scare it away” Skalicky said. “Make noise. Do anything you can, do everything you can to make sure that coyote knows it’s not welcome there it needs to move on.”

Installing a fence around yards may also help. MDC says fences should be at least six feet high and dug into the ground six inches deep, so the agile and resourceful canines cannot jump or dig under them.

