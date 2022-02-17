Missouri Career Center reports an increase in potential fraud cases in January

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officials from the Missouri Career Center in Springfield reported more cases of potential fraud in January than they did in previous months.

One local teacher says her identity was stolen along with her social security and other information, and now she wants to warn others.

“I really feel violated,” said Warden. “And I feel scared.”

Bunnie Warden has been a local teacher for 7 years in the Ozarks.

“It’s one of those things, you go into teaching because you love it. And you deal with the ups and downs of whatever you have in the teaching world.”

Warden said dealing with COVID-19 is already a burden, but this was a cog in the system.

“It seems like there’s never enough protection,” said Warden.

Warden says earlier this month someone filed unemployment under her name with all of her personal information. Officials from the Missouri Job center say they have seen more potential fraud as of late.

“We have seen an increase in Job Center traffic,” said Katherine Trombetta.

And don’t pass over warning signs of fraud from government agencies.

“If you get a letter, don’t ignore it, you know, open it up, read it, there is a phone number in the letter directing you to call them,” said Trombetta.

Warden says even with all the protections, this is concerning.

“Websites that are supposed to be secure, are breached,” said Warden. “And I don’t know, it’s I would like to feel safe, but at the same point in time, I’m just I’m still very concerned. (I) want to make sure that the teachers are aware that information is being used, and that they are on top of making sure that they protect themselves.”

Missouri Job Center officials say you can come in if you are under potential fraud or if you need to verify your ID. They will help you along during the process.

