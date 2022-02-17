MSHP Troop D responds to dozens of crashes, stranded drivers Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Snow, ice and other modes of winter weather have kept troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol busy Thursday into the early-afternoon hours.

MSHP Troop D, which covers several counties in southwest Missouri, reports that troopers have responded to 115 calls for service since midnight Thursday.

Among those calls, troopers responded to 36 stranded drivers and 38 crashes. Troopers report three injuries, but no traffic-related fatalities Thursday.

MSHP is encouraging drivers to stay off the roads Thursday, if possible, or take caution if driving. The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for various rain, sleet and snow accumulations throughout the Ozarks region into Friday morning.

Download the KY3 Weather app and CLICK HERE for the latest First Alert Weather updates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.