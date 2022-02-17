Advertisement

MSHP Troop D responds to dozens of crashes, stranded drivers Thursday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Snow, ice and other modes of winter weather have kept troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol busy Thursday into the early-afternoon hours.

MSHP Troop D, which covers several counties in southwest Missouri, reports that troopers have responded to 115 calls for service since midnight Thursday.

Among those calls, troopers responded to 36 stranded drivers and 38 crashes. Troopers report three injuries, but no traffic-related fatalities Thursday.

MSHP is encouraging drivers to stay off the roads Thursday, if possible, or take caution if driving. The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for various rain, sleet and snow accumulations throughout the Ozarks region into Friday morning.

Download the KY3 Weather app and CLICK HERE for the latest First Alert Weather updates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highest snow totals in central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms, rain, ice and snow today
Jury delivers a decision in lawsuit over a tweet from CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
School bus crashes near Thomasville, Mo.
School bus from the Koshkonong School District crashes near Thomasville, Mo.

Latest News

MAPS FOR IMPLOSION: City of Springfield closing 3 intersections for James River Power Station implosion
Springfield's City Utilities discusses plans for James River Power Station stacks implosion
You may have noticed car insurance rates are going up.
ON YOUR SIDE: Supply chain shortages causing increase in car insurance rates for drivers
EXPLAINER: If this Senate bill passes, Missourians could see $500 in their bank accounts
Missouri Career Center reports an increase in potential fraud cases in January