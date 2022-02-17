Advertisement

Multi-million dollar project in Springfield looks to improve a blighted area

By Frances Watson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A commercial developer wants revive a section of Springfield that’s been neglected for a decade.

Brody Corners is a proposed $27 million dollar plan that includes retail, restaurant and office space.

But it needs the city’s help to move forward.

“Helping the public understand what we are trying to do. It’s complicated,” said Springfield’s Director of Economic Development Sarah Kerner.

She says city staff will ask council to consider extending a tax increment financing agreement to the developers of Brody Corners.

“I think there’s a lot of misconceptions about the city. It has just one big pot of money and if we’re not spending it on one thing we should be spending it on another,” she said.

Also known as a ‘TIF’ the developer is required to pay for the necessary improvements upfront.

Those improvements include infrastructure such as streets, wastewater, utilities, all that’s needed to overhaul the 28 acres of land formerly known as The Whispering Lanes Mobile Home Park.

Once up and running some of the tax money collected will be reimbursed to the developer for those improvements.

The city will not loan any money or fund any of the project directly.

“These are new revenues generated by the developments that are being re-invested back into public infrastructure,” said Kerner.

A blight study of the area was done by a local company last year.

The reports shows unsanitary or unsafe conditions. There is an onsite wastewater treatment system that has not been treated or removed per a court order consisting of two lagoons within a sinkhole.

There’s also large amounts of trash.

It will cost more than $3 million dollars rehabilitate the lot.

If approved, the ‘TIF’ will help the developers turn the area around and could make it profitable instead of an eyesore.

Currently, as is, the lot is projected to generate a little more than $287,000 of tax revenue over 23 years.

If the project is built it could generate more than $4.8 million dollars in tax revenue over the same time period.

That money is shared between the city, county, schools, public libraries and Ozarks Technical College.

“We always want to see the city growing and moving forward and creating more opportunities for our citizens. That’s my goal as we take these incentives forward to council,” said Kerner.

We reached out to the developer’s attorney for comment but haven’t heard back yet.

If you want to weigh in on this project a public hearing is scheduled for the next Springfield City Council meeting on Monday, February 22.

