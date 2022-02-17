Advertisement

Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.

(Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Republic, Mo. are investigating a deadly crash.

Officers responded to the crash Wednesday evening near the intersection of State Highway MM and Morning Star. Police ask you to avoid that busy intersection near the Magellan Pipeline.

KY3 News has a crew heading to the scene.

