Springfield girl, 13, diagnosed with a concussion after sledding; doctors advise what symptoms to watch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A lot of families took advantage of the winter weather a few weeks ago and went sledding. Although that can be fun for kids, it also poses some danger.

Doctors diagnosed Madi Vesely, 13, with a significant concussion after she hit her head on a tree while sledding this month.

”I just didn’t feel right,” Madi says. “It just really hurt.”

Madi says her family had gone sledding at Wanda Gray Elementary School the day before. Overnight the snow froze and it made the hills icier.

“I tried to like stop but I couldn’t,” Madi says. “When I hit the tree, I didn’t black out so it’s obviously not too bad is what I thought, but then I just kind of sat there.”

That’s when Madi says she started feeling worse. Symptoms included headaches, dizziness, nausea and suddenly becoming forgetful.

That’s when her mom Stephany Vesely says they knew to take her to urgent care.

“No school at all this week,” Stephany says. “Probably shouldn’t have gone to school last week and that it was actually more of a significant concussion than we had originally thought because originally said a mild concussion.”

Madi starts neuro-rehab next week, which consists of three-hour therapy sessions twice a week.

Sports medicine physician for Citizens Memorial Hospital Dr. Juris Simanis says when it comes to youth concussions, parents should look out for things like fatigue, tiredness, changes in their child’s behavior, or sensitivity to light and sound.

“If they have difficulty staying on task,” Dr. Simanis says. “That can show up in school. Sometimes there’s a delay because it may take changes in grades, there’s a slip or something’s happening and they’re struggling with something whereas before they didn’t.”

Youth concussions can also take longer to heal.

Dr. Simanis says 40% heal in a week, 60% in two weeks, and 80% in three weeks.

A common misconception, you have to have hit your head to get a concussion.

“You can take a blow to the chest for instance, if it was a shaking kind of instance,” Dr. Simanis says. “So for instance, if you are sledding and take a heavy bump, you may not even hit your head but the force of the impact can snap the kid’s neck in such a way it can trigger a concussion.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.