Springfield History Museum names new executive director; John Sellars announces retirement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The longtime leader of the Springfield History Museum announced he is leaving his role as the executive director.

John Sellars will become the emeritus executive director. The History Museum named Katie Turer as its new executive director. She will assume her new role on March 1.

“There is never a best time for these things, but there is a right time. I have spent the last seventeen years doing something that I am so proud of,” said Sellars. “I know that the wonderful team taking over will only make it a greater asset to the community and tell many more stories about this place we call home.”

Sellars began serving as executive director in 2005. He earlier worked in the beverage industry, which began with Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company in Springfield. Later working with several other beverage companies, his advancements required moves to Lebanon, MO; Atlanta, GA; and Ft. Wayne, IN. In 2000, he was relocated home to Springfield where he retired from that industry in 2004.

Before his leaving Springfield, Sellars had been a committed volunteer with the museum since its founding in 1976. Upon his return to the area, John quickly re-established his relationship with the History Museum. During this time, he served as a museum volunteer, board member, board president, and was subsequently named its executive director. John’s love of his hometown, passion for history, and professional experience made him an exceptional leader for the History Museum on the Square.

The museum experienced an era of great growth and development under Sellars’ leadership. In 2014, the History Museum moved from Historic City Hall to its temporary home in the Fox Theatre, as construction of the new gallery space began in the former Barth’s building and Sherwood law office. The doors to the History Museum on the Square opened in August 2019, providing Springfield with a first-class museum experience. The museum gained national recognition when it was named by USA TODAY as Best New Attraction in 2019. The interactive museum has hosted visitors from across the U.S. and over 25 foreign countries.

“We are very grateful to John for his many years of service to the museum and are thrilled by his continued commitment to its future! We are also pleased to announce Katie Turer will be our new executive director,” Board President Mary McQueary remarked.

Katie Turer’s career in the museum industry started at the Nantucket Historical Association and Whaling Museum on the island of Nantucket, Massachusetts in 2013, where she was the Manager of Visitor Operations for the 132-year-old museum. After moving to Springfield in 2017, she worked as a Guest Services Supervisor at Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium during its re-opening before transitioning to the History Museum on the Square in 2019 as the Guest Experience Manager. In the spring of 2021, she took on an expanded role at the History Museum on the Square as Community Outreach and Visitor Experience Manager, overseeing and growing the museum’s educational offerings and community partnerships in addition to managing the museum’s operational strategy and programming.

Katie Turer/Executive Director of the Springfield History Museum. (ky3)

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve as executive director,” Turer commented. “John has been such an impactful leader, and I plan to continue the level of excellence he has established. We are very grateful that he plans to remain actively engaged in the museum.”

Turer earned her B.A. in Sociology and History from the University of California, Davis, and her M.A. in Museum Studies from George Washington University. Her passion for helping visitors feel connected to history through museums brought her to the History Museum on the Square.

