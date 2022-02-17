Springfield Police Department finds patterns in shots fired calls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department says they are seeing a connection in the increased gun violence across the city.

The violence calls are something the department has been monitoring. Last week KY3 reported on hot spots and the upwards trend of gun-related violence over the past five years. Through recent investigations, police say they can they are honing in on those contributing to these trends.

“Suspects may be connected to the victims in some form or fashion. They may have had relationships or some sort of a connection,” Stacey Parton, a Major for the Springfield Police Department says.

Police are saying is these are not random and some of the same characters and cars are popping up in multiple situations.

He says also people are just using guns during confrontations.

“We’re seeing a much more rapid escalation to resorting to guns because of the amount that is out there in the community,” he adds.

Despite these crimes not being random, sometimes uninvolved parties are impacted. Just Monday a man was shot in his own home by a stray bullet during an altercation involving a gun.

“That is the recklessness and reason we shouldn’t be tolerating this as a community,” Major Parton says.

The department is asking the community to help in their investigation by telling them if they have a video security system on their business or house. They can’t obtain the video without permission but they hope that by knowing where cameras are located they can help fill in some blank spots around Springfield. To alert them you have one, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.