Springfield Public Schools Board votes to commission school police force

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Tuesday, the Springfield Public Schools School Board unanimously voted to seek state approval for the school district to commission school officers.

Once approval is granted by the state, Springfield will become the fourth district in Missouri to commission its own police force.

“Springfield Public Schools being the largest school district in the state, it just makes sense that we have our own department that we can react quickly to issues that might arise,” said Deputy Superintendent John Mulford. “Whether it be during the school day or school events.”

Springfield Public Schools currently employs 26 officers in the district, but those officers are commissioned by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

“In the Springfield Public Schools Police Department, all the officers are all employed by the school district,” said Mulford. “They receive their training through the school district. So really the only connection to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is that Sheriff Arnott holds the commission for our officers.”

SPS instituted its first officer in 1968 and has been operating its own police force since the early 1990s. The change will allow officers to better serve students and staff.

“A lot of smaller districts will partner with local law enforcement to have officers available,” said Mulford. “Those officers work for that local law entity. When you have that situation, those officers could be called away from the school district to address other concerns going on in the community. So by having our own police force, they are 100% dedicated to our schools ensuring the safety and security of our schools on a daily basis.”

The district will go through the Missouri State Highway Patrol to obtain the commission. District leaders hope the process will be complete by March 1.

