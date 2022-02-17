Taste of the Ozarks: Citrus Caprese Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a citrus twist to a Caprese salad.

Citrus Caprese Salad

1 Cara care orange

1 Naval orange

1 Blood orange

1 Grapefruit

2/3 Cups fresh mozzarella cubed or sliced

3 Tbsp pesto

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar

Cut the peel off of citrus fruit and cut into 1/3 inch rings or bite-sized pieces. Place all citrus fruit in a bowl. Add cut fresh mozzarella. In another bowl whisk together pesto and olive oil. Dress citrus fruit and mozzarella with pesto mixture and toss to combine. Drizzle with reduced balsamic vinegar.

