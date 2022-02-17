Teen dating violence may be more common than you think; experts describe red flags to look for

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One in three teenagers will fall victim to dating violence, which can impact their views on healthy relationships for years.

Christina Ford is the President and Founder of The Rebound Foundation in Springfield. Rebound goes into classrooms throughout Springfield Public Schools to talk to students about teen dating violence.

”It’s probably never happened to where I’ve walked into a classroom and a student hasn’t either raised their hand to say they’ve experienced this, they’ve witnessed it or they’re seeing it at home,” Ford says.

Ford says one of the goals of this is to educate teens on intimate partner violence in the hopes of preventing it.

“My gut is telling me something is off in this relationship I just don’t know how to label it,” Ford says. “I don’t see it as abuse. Oftentimes they think that abuse is me being physically harmed and so they don’t realize it’s emotional, it’s verbal.”

Red flags include extreme changes in behavior, becoming more withdrawn, or losing interest in things they used to enjoy.

Teen partner violence is a topic required by the state of Missouri to be included in the health curriculum for middle school and high school. Springfield Public Schools Director of Counseling Services Alison Roffers says it may be hard for parents to get teens to open up.

“Be a listener and provide just a listening non-judgmental ear,” Roffers says. “Offering some suggestions to them if they request them to just let them know that you are there to support them and are looking out for them.”

Ford says 1.5 million teens across the country report having experienced this abuse. However, she expects the number is higher since oftentimes the abuse goes unreported.

If you see a friend in an unhealthy relationship, it’s important to bring it up to them or a trusted adult.

“You really wanna focus on those behaviors, not the person because they’re gonna shut down,” Ford says. “Just be supportive in that and let them know abuse is never okay, I’m always here for you. Oftentimes it takes them a while before they actually finally realize it.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.