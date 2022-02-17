Thursday’s storm system creates hard decisions for school districts

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders are having to make some tough decisions Thursday morning.

Snow and ice is expected to come through the Ozarks late in the morning, or in the middle of the school day. In these instances, schools are able to get students to school without much trouble. Getting them home can be a different story.

“We’re in constant contact with the weather service, so they’re monitoring that,” says John Laster, Transportation Director for Republic School District. “We also talk with MoDOT and other agencies to monitor road conditions, especially when the weather system’s moving in. And so, that helps us be able to prepare and be able to focus on what we need to do, and decide if we need to do an early release.”

The Fair Grove School District is also keeping a close eye on the roads. Transportation Director Don Brite explains why it can be harder in this scenario, than when ice and snow come in the night before.

“Weather in the Ozarks can be fine, and fifteen minutes later it can be iced over and people sliding off in the ditch everywhere,” says Brite. “I would rather see weather come in at night so we don’t get the kids at school than to have them come to school. And then we’ve gotta figure out timing and how do we get them home if we need to do an early dismissal.”

District officials recommend sticking close to their phones so they don’t miss any updates. You can also find school closings and the latest on road conditions here on KY3.com.

