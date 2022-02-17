Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck fire leads to ramp closure on U.S. 65 in Springfield, Mo.

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic Cameras
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic Cameras(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews closed the on-ramp going northbound on U.S. 65 and Evans Road for a truck fire.

The truck caught fire around 8:45 a.m. Thursday. We do not know any information about injuries in the fire.

The fire backed up traffic on the busy U.S. 65.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

