TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck fire leads to ramp closure on U.S. 65 in Springfield, Mo.
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews closed the on-ramp going northbound on U.S. 65 and Evans Road for a truck fire.
The truck caught fire around 8:45 a.m. Thursday. We do not know any information about injuries in the fire.
The fire backed up traffic on the busy U.S. 65.
