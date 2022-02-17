Advertisement

U.S. Coast Guard offloads $1 billion worth of narcotics

Journalists, politicians, and federal officials stand along with members of the U.S. Coast...
Journalists, politicians, and federal officials stand along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies, as they view more than one billion dollars worth of seized cocaine and marijuana aboard Coast Guard Cutter James at Port Everglades, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Coast Guard said the haul included approximately 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana from multiple interdictions in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard vessel offloaded Thursday more than 30 metric tons of cocaine and marijuana worth over $1 billion that was seized at sea during a months-long deployment off the coast of South America.

The haul of illegal narcotics brought home by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James was one of the biggest in recent memory.

It’s a reflection of increasingly sophisticated U.S. arsenal but also a recent surge in narcotics coming from Colombia, the world’s top producer of cocaine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highest snow totals in central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms, rain, ice and snow today
Jury delivers a decision in lawsuit over a tweet from CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
School bus crashes near Thomasville, Mo.
School bus from the Koshkonong School District crashes near Thomasville, Mo.

Latest News

The sheriff held up images of one of the gel blaster guns that looks like a semi-automatic rifle.
North Carolina sheriff issues warning about gel blaster toy guns ‘before something turns tragic’
MAPS FOR IMPLOSION: City of Springfield closing 3 intersections for James River Power Station implosion
Springfield's City Utilities discusses plans for James River Power Station stacks implosion
You may have noticed car insurance rates are going up.
ON YOUR SIDE: Supply chain shortages causing increase in car insurance rates for drivers
Killington in Vermont.
Two Vermont resort employees accused of leaving child in car while skiing