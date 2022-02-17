Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Ozarks teacher warns of identity theft after hers stolen

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Job Center in Springfield reported more cases of potential fraud in January than it did in previous months.

One local teacher, Bunnie Warden, had her identity stolen. She wants to warn others.

Warden said her identity was stolen earlier this February after someone hacked her data and filed unemployment in her name. Warden said this is the first time she has heard of this happening to her or her friends in the teaching community.  Warden said this is concerning for all.

”I really feel violated and I feel scared,” said Warden. “Regardless of how many protections we put out there for ourselves, whether you sign up for credit monitoring, freeze your credit, all of those, it seems like there’s never enough protection.”

Warden said she wants everyone, especially teachers, to get some sort of protection because you never know when your personal information could be stolen.

