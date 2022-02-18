BLASTING FOR THE BETTER: Longtime Springfield City Utilities employee to push button for power plant implosion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime Springfield City Utilities employee will push the button for Saturday’s implosion of the stacks at the James River Power Station.

The “Blasting for the Better” fundraiser for the United Way of the Ozarks raised $9,705. Melinda (Mindy) Pew won the raffle. She lives in California. When contacted Tuesday night to let her know she won the “Blasting for the Better” raffle, she let the United Way and City Utilities’ representatives know she had plans to fly in and watch the implosion no matter what because her brother, Matt Kastner, had spent 43 years of his life caring for the plant and the people who worked in it. Mindy surprised Matt with the announcement she was allowing him to push the button with her standing proudly beside him tomorrow.

“I am passing the ability to push the button off to you,” said Pew. “It is only fitting.”

Kastner couldn’t believe the news.

“I don’t show emotions very often, but this is cool,” said Kastner. “It could not have been any better.”

The James River Power Station has been an integral part of the Springfield community for 64 years—with Kastner being a part of 43 of them.

