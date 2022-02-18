Advertisement

Branson has spent more than $42,000 on snow removal this winter

49 tons of salt used to treat Branson roads
(City of Branson, Mo.)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Branson news release) - The first large snowstorm of the year hit Branson on February 2, 2022, costing the City of Branson’s Public Works Department $42,308 in labor and material to clear.

While the February 2 winter weather event lasted three days, road crews were pre-treating and clearing streets for four days. During those four days road crews used 49 tons of salt, 148 tons of rock chips, 200 gallons of beet juice, 600 gallons of salt brine, 1,076 gallons of unleaded fuel and 744 gallons of diesel fuel. Road crews drove a total of 7,042 miles, requiring a total of 901 man hours.

This particular weather event dropped a lot of snow. Citywide, road crews removed 398,933 cubic yards of snow which is about 80,783 tons. This is the equivalent of 1,769 Boeing 737 Jets.

When ice and snow are predicted, the City will call in 30 personnel from four different departments. These employees will work 24-hours a day, on rotating 12-hour shifts, on the City’s 13 different snow routes. Branson City crews clear and maintain approximately 250 lane-miles of roadway inside its boundaries. Every city-owned street will get cleared of snow.

For more information on the City of Branson’s snow and ice removal on city roads, go to the Winter Weather Preparedness section on the city’s website, BransonMo.Gov.

