Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County detectives investigate hard liquor heist

Cameras caught thieves taking nearly a dozen bottles of Crown Royal from an Eagle Stop north of Springfield.
By Maria Neider
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -

A group of thieves stole bottles of Crown Royal totaling more than $350.
A group of thieves stole bottles of Crown Royal totaling more than $350.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County deputies are investigating a hard liquor heist. The crime happened on January 16 in the late evening hours. Surveillance cameras captured a group of people stealing bottles of Crown Royal from an Eagle Stop convenience store. The business is located off Highway 13 and State Highway O, just north of the Springfield city limits.

Greene County deputies say two men and two women distracted the clerk to steal the booze.
Greene County deputies say two men and two women distracted the clerk to steal the booze.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Paige Rippee says the thieves stole more than $350 of Crown Royal by distracting the clerk and making nearly a dozen trips in and out of the store. Investigators believe the two men and two women may be connected to thefts in the Springfield area.

January 16, 2022 Eagle Stop off Highway 13 and State Highway O just north of the Springfield...
January 16, 2022 Eagle Stop off Highway 13 and State Highway O just north of the Springfield city limits.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Security cameras from the gas pumps show the back of their vehicle loaded with clothing. Deputies who arrived at the scene found some clothing that had fallen out of the car. The items still had the price tags and security tags on them.

Investigators are looking for a dark blue or black Audi SUV with a temporary paper tag on the...
Investigators are looking for a dark blue or black Audi SUV with a temporary paper tag on the back.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say the car is a dark blue or black Audi with a paper temporary tag on the back. If you have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Tip Line 417-829-6230
Greene County Tip Line 417-829-6230(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs well into the 60s Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Very Cold Night:Then a Warm-Up
Jury delivers a decision in lawsuit over a tweet from CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
School bus crashes near Thomasville, Mo.
School bus from the Koshkonong School District crashes near Thomasville, Mo.

Latest News

Wintertime in the Ozarks can be beautiful but it can also be an icy mess
Caution urged for drivers in the Ozarks region amid flash freezing risks
Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine, sparking Western...
Missouri State professor discusses growing tension between Russia and Ukraine
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies seek thieves from liquor heist
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies seek thieves from liquor heist
Slick roads possible overnight in Springfield