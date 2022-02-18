CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County detectives investigate hard liquor heist

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County deputies are investigating a hard liquor heist. The crime happened on January 16 in the late evening hours. Surveillance cameras captured a group of people stealing bottles of Crown Royal from an Eagle Stop convenience store. The business is located off Highway 13 and State Highway O, just north of the Springfield city limits.

Deputy Paige Rippee says the thieves stole more than $350 of Crown Royal by distracting the clerk and making nearly a dozen trips in and out of the store. Investigators believe the two men and two women may be connected to thefts in the Springfield area.

Security cameras from the gas pumps show the back of their vehicle loaded with clothing. Deputies who arrived at the scene found some clothing that had fallen out of the car. The items still had the price tags and security tags on them.

Investigators say the car is a dark blue or black Audi with a paper temporary tag on the back. If you have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

