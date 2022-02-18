City of Springfield reports 15% increase in sales tax revenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The city of Springfield reports seeing a 15% increase in revenue from sales tax that will provide necessary funds for community services and improvements.

The city projected $24.5 million in the budget but saw $28.5 million in revenue. The additional $4 million will be placed into the city’s general fund.

“80% of the general fund is personnel cost including police, fire, our public works department, and all of our administrative departments,” said City of Springfield Director of Finance David Holtmann. “As those funds come in, we have additional monies to not only pay our employees but to also think about additional capital-type items that the city has prioritized over the year.”

One way the people of Springfield will see these dollars put to use is in road improvements.

“As our sales tax increases, so do those funds for those types of improvements,” said Holtmann. “So instead of collecting $12 million a year on our eight-cent transportation sales tax, we’re going to be collecting $13.5 million. So there will be additional monies to help cover those costs.”

Over the last 40 years, sales tax revenues have increased 4% annually. Holtmann says that he does not expect to see this level of growth to be sustainable but believes the city is well-positioned moving forward.

“The city’s total budget is approximately $400 million,” said Holtmann. “Over 1/3 of our budget is sales and use tax-driven off of retail sales. So as sales tax comes in stronger than our projections, more funds are made available for providing services to the citizens.”

City leaders think that the federal assistance made available through the pandemic and the opening of new businesses led to the increase in revenue.

