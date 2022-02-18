Drury University revises its masking policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - On Monday, February 21, Drury University will become mask optional across the main campus and Drury GO sites.

“This decision was not made lightly, but rather under the guidance and consultation of the Springfield Greene County Health Department and in coordination with area higher educational institutions,” said Drury President Dr. Tim Cloyd. “As we move forward through these unprecedented times, the health and safety of the Drury community remain our top priority.”

Drury University encourages and supports continued masking for anyone who chooses that option. We also recommend masking for students who are feeling ill or, as recommended by the CDC, during the 10-day period following a positive COVID test result. On-campus testing for students, faculty, and staff will also continue to be available.

