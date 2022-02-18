Advertisement

INSIDE LOOK: Hy-Vee set to open new location in Springfield

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hy-Vee is set to open its second Springfield location on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The new store is located at 2150 East Sunshine Street. This Hy-Vee is one of the company’s first entirely reimagined grocery stores in its eight-state region.

Just a few days before its grand opening, Hy-Vee gave KY3 an inside look at the new store and its attractions.

The new 93,000-square-foot store will feature several new departments, including a shoe store. Hy-Vee will employ around 600 workers.

The store will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday. For the latest updates from the new location, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend preview
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big warm-up this weekend!
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Brody Corners
Multi-million dollar project in Springfield looks to improve a blighted area
EXPLAINER: If this Senate bill passes, Missourians could see $500 in their bank accounts
MAPS FOR IMPLOSION: City of Springfield closing 3 intersections for James River Power Station implosion

Latest News

Missing Child: Authorities searching for a child along Bull Shoals Lake
This German Shepherd mix was trapped in a culvert off east Division
Leigh’s Lost and Found: where animal control had to rescue this lost puppy
Jimicia Wells.
Springfield woman pleads not guilty to charge in Rountree neighborhood assault
Inside look at the new Hy-Vee location in Springfield.
INSIDE LOOK: Hy-Vee set to open new location in Springfield