INSIDE LOOK: Hy-Vee set to open new location in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hy-Vee is set to open its second Springfield location on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The new store is located at 2150 East Sunshine Street. This Hy-Vee is one of the company’s first entirely reimagined grocery stores in its eight-state region.

Just a few days before its grand opening, Hy-Vee gave KY3 an inside look at the new store and its attractions.

The new 93,000-square-foot store will feature several new departments, including a shoe store. Hy-Vee will employ around 600 workers.

The store will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

