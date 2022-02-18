INSIDE LOOK: Hy-Vee set to open new location in Springfield
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hy-Vee is set to open its second Springfield location on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The new store is located at 2150 East Sunshine Street. This Hy-Vee is one of the company’s first entirely reimagined grocery stores in its eight-state region.
Just a few days before its grand opening, Hy-Vee gave KY3 an inside look at the new store and its attractions.
The new 93,000-square-foot store will feature several new departments, including a shoe store. Hy-Vee will employ around 600 workers.
The store will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday. For the latest updates from the new location, CLICK HERE.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.