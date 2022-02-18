Northern Arkansas authorities capture man on Texas Most Wanted list

CALICO ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Izard County and Stone County, Ark. authorities arrested a man listed as one of Texas’ Most Wanted.

Investigators captured Joshua David Whitworth, 36, after an overnight manhunt. He is known as Fat-Boy, affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas. Authorities considered him armed and dangerous. Authorities say he will face possession of meth, theft of property, resisting arrest, and fleeing charges.

Stone County Chief Deputy Dammon McGilton said he received information Monday from the Texas Department of Public Safety that Whitworth was in the Stone County area.

“At one point Whitworth was spotted on an ATV, which he later abandoned and fled on foot,” said Chief Deputy Melton said. “He was spotted around 9 a.m. this morning (Thursday) and taken into custody without incident.”

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Whitworth has a long history of criminal activities. Authorities want him for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, delivery of meth and cocaine, theft, and parole violation.

In 2013, he was convicted of unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon and evading arrest and was sentenced on those charges.

In 2018, he was arrested in Arkansas for delivery of methamphetamine and cocaine and later bonded out and returned to Texas.

In 2019, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and sentenced to two years of confinement. He was released on parole in July 2020. The following month, the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole issued a parole violation warrant for Whitworth’s arrest.

On December 3, 2020, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He is also wanted in Montgomery County, Texas for stealing a vehicle.

“Whitworth has a long criminal history. One of Texas’ Most Wanted was apprehended because of joint teamwork between adjoining counties and additional agencies,” Chief Deputy Melton said.

Investigators thanked the Mountain View Police Department, the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force, Arkansas Game and Fish, and the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. A special thanks to the Arkansas Department of Correction dog team and tracking dog Gracie.

