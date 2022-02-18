Advertisement

Join us at the KY3 Women's Fair at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Saturday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Explore your own personal style, renew your soul and uncover passions while you relax and rejuvenate and explore new interests under one roof.

Join us Saturday, February 19 starting at 8 a.m. for the KY3 Women’s Show presented by Convoy: Women.

Discover local hidden gems, purchase a great find at one of the fabulous exhibitors and connect with popular brands, take part in make-up and hair demonstrations, cooking demonstrations, stop by the Mimosa Bar, enjoy a Mowi Wowi Smoothie, and sample sweet treats while supplies last. enjoy the fashion show, stage performances by Springfield Little Theatre, seminars on women’s health issues, and so much more!

Grab your girlfriends and enjoy a day of Shopping, Fashion, Food, Health, Beauty & Fun! We promise, there will be something for every woman at the KY3 Women’s Show!

The show will take place at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex in Springfield from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

FREE Parking and Admission is ONLY $5 at the door the day of the show (NO Advanced Tickets Needed)

