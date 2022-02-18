Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: where animal control had to rescue this lost puppy

This German Shepherd mix was trapped in a culvert off east Division
By Leigh Moody
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog found herself in a tight spot.

Animal control had to come to the puppy’s rescue after she got stuck in a culvert on Valentine’s day in north Springfield.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “she was found in the 3100 block of east Division. She was stuck in a culvert that she couldn’t quite get out of. We went down and got her out and gave her a bath because she was a little muddy.”

This ball of energy is very happy to be safe now. She looks like a miniature German Shepherd but is obviously mixed with a smaller breed since she’s only 25 pounds and is almost full grown.

Animal control thinks she’s about six to eight months old since she has her adult teeth already.

She’s super sweet and social but didn’t have any tag, collar or chip.

If you recognize her, of ir you’ve lost a dog or cat, call animal control at 417-833-3592. On their website, you can also fill out a lost pet form so they can keep an eye out for your lost pet.

You can also submit any lost or found animal to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
