Missing Child: Authorities searching for a child along Bull Shoals Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a search is underway for a child along the banks of Bull Shoals Lake.

The search is focused on Slough Hollow Road which is south of Kissee Mills. Investigators say the search began Friday around 1:30 p.m. Investigators have not released information about the boy’s age or a description.

Child missing along Bull Shoals Lake. (ky3)

Agents with the Missouri Conservation Department, local law enforcement officers, and neighbors are assisting in the search.

KY3 News has a crew on the scene. Watch for any new developments.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.