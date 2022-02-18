Missing Child: Authorities searching for a child along Bull Shoals Lake
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a search is underway for a child along the banks of Bull Shoals Lake.
The search is focused on Slough Hollow Road which is south of Kissee Mills. Investigators say the search began Friday around 1:30 p.m. Investigators have not released information about the boy’s age or a description.
Agents with the Missouri Conservation Department, local law enforcement officers, and neighbors are assisting in the search.
KY3 News has a crew on the scene. Watch for any new developments.
