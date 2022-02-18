Ozarks Life: Chad Rollins is ready for American Ninja Warrior

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Everyone has the same 24-hours in a day. It’s what you do with yours that sets you apart from others.

Inside Health Direct in Ozark, Chad Rollins is a pharmacist by day and an aspiring ninja by night.

“American Ninja Warrior, season 14,” Rollins said to clarify.

The Glendale grad is the latest in a very small, select-fraternity of area athletes to qualify for NBC’s American Ninja Warrior.

“Just letting everybody know,” Rollins said, “if you believe in yourself, and you got a big dream you want to do, just get out there and go do it.”

Producers for the show loved Chad’s drive and his audition tape

“I got the call and said that I was gonna be on the show,” Rollins said. “I’m just humbled.”

From filling prescriptions to a thrilling recognition. This 45-year-old father of seven is not just doing this for himself, but also for his family.

“I want my kids to see a good example,” Rollins said whose kids range from six to 19. “I want to be their superhero every day, you know, and so that’s what it comes down to.”

It’s not like Rollins has been working up to this his whole life. Like many of us, around his 40th birthday, he took a look at his life and knew there was a choice he should make.

“I could either get complacent and watch everybody else on their journey and stay scared,” Rollins said, “or get out there and go do my own journey.”

That’s when Chad and his wife Morgan got serious about fitness. She had success in her first year of competition.

“She went on to do three bikini and physique competitions,” Rollins said about Morgan. “She won the Missouri State overall, went to Las Vegas, and came in fourth there. And I’ve come to this.”

But like all superheroes, this fit pharmacist does have a weakness he’s working on. Often you’ll see him at Nixa’s XFit Gym working on his arm strength for a kind of jump called a lache. This is his main focus before the trip to San Antonio.

“Here’s a secret,” Rollins said, “there’s a lot of guys out there who are way more talented at this than I am. And I’m very humbled to get this opportunity. And so we’ve been working on laches to try and get out to nine or 10 feet.”

“Those guys have so much skill, so I’m being run around with 20 and 30-year-old guys. I’m 45 and I’m gonna do my best and hopefully, it’ll come out good for me.”

When he started working out, Rollins set three goals:

To be on either American Ninja Warrior or NBC’s other show, The Titan Games with The Rock.

To complete a Spartan Race. He’s already competing in one and has another one in a few days.

And to be a First Phorm Athlete. That’s someone who not only reaches their full potential in the gym but also can inspire and lift others up around them.

Rollins will tape his episode of American Ninja Warrior in March. We’ll let you know when his episode will air on KY3.

