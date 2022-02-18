Advertisement

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) dies at age 59 from cancer

The congressman’s wife shared the news on Facebook Friday morning.
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he...
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer on February 15, 2019.(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) died Thursday night at the age of 59 after a battle with kidney cancer. His wife confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country,” wrote his wife, Jennifer Carnahan.

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019. While he had surgery to remove the kidney in Dec. 2020, he announced in July 2021 that the cancer had returned.

The congressman was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, and won reelection in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southwest wind will warm us into the middle 40s today with full sunshine.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big warm-up this weekend!
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Brody Corners
Multi-million dollar project in Springfield looks to improve a blighted area
EXPLAINER: If this Senate bill passes, Missourians could see $500 in their bank accounts
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather, road conditions in the Ozarks

Latest News

Missouri Senate Chambers/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri senators debate for more than 24 hours on Congressional redistricting
He testifies before a senate committee about his position.
Second health director resigns from Missouri DHSS over past year
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
Proposed bill could require new drivers to take driver's education course
Missouri lawmaker proposes bill requiring new drivers to complete a driver’s education program