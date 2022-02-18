Advertisement

Springfield coffee shops struggle to keep up with increasing costs

By Zachary Dodge
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Your morning cup of joe could start costing even more. The price of coffee beans has hit a ten-year high.

Sean Hunziker, owner of Copper Canyon Coffee Roasters in Battlefield, says in the last year his costs have roughly doubled.

“It’s very frustrating,” says Hunziker. “We supply syrups and sauces. And one of them, we had a three percent price increase on January 1. I just got a letter telling me about a seven percent (increase). So that’s a company that has had a significant price increase just in a 45 day period, and they said there’ll be at least one to two more this year.”

Hunziker has had to increase his prices twice to keep up with his rising costs. That impacts local brewers, like Sean Scarborough at Mug Shots. His costs for ground coffee have gone up by roughly $6 per day. The price he has to pay for other ingredients like milk and flavored syrups is also increasing. He says he’s not increased the price he charges for a cup of coffee yet.

“Unfortunately, that’s going to be passed down is to our customers,” says Scarborough. “If beans go up or coffee cups keep going up, things like that, it’s gonna be passed down on, just because we can’t afford not to. There has to be revenue.”

“I think long term, we’re gonna see our coffee prices up at least 50 percent,” explains Hunziker. “I think consumers are gonna start not buying coffee every day, or they’re gonna start doing it at home to save the money.”

