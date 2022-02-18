Springfield group to study development and revitalization opportunities along Grant Avenue Parkway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A group working with the city of Springfield is planning to analyze a portion of Grant Avenue Parkway to determine possible opportunities for economic development and revitalization.

Consultants with PGAV Planning will help with the analysis. The study is intended to help identify what areas qualify for a variety of economic development and neighborhood revitalization tools.

Properties that could receive a boost include those along the Grant Avenue Parkway improvement corridor from Patton Avenue to Douglas Avenue.

“Neighborhood Revitalization and Economic Development are two of the four overall goals of the Grant Avenue Parkway corridor improvement effort,” said Economic Development Director Sarah Kerner. “This analysis will work in coordination with extensive corridor planning efforts to facilitate private investment that will work in-step with the public infrastructure improvements and the community’s vision for this corridor.”

This week, PGAV is conducting preliminary field observation of properties in the study area. In the upcoming months, the team will facilitate open opportunities for residents, property owners and developers to engage in the process and provide input.

“We want to know what type of private investment people are interested in, whether that’s people investing in new commercial development or homeowners investing in their homes,” said PGAV project leader Andy Struckhoff. “We also need help identifying the challenges and potential barriers to investing in the area as well as the unique opportunities.”

The city council could vote on final study report and recommendations in late spring 2022. For more information on the Grant Avenue Parkway corridor improvement project and planning efforts, CLICK HERE.

