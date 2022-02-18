Advertisement

Springfield woman pleads not guilty to charge in Rountree neighborhood assault

Jimicia Wells.
Jimicia Wells.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman accused of assaulting a woman walking in the Rountree Neighborhood last November has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge.

Prosecutors have charged Jimicia Wells, 29, with one count of first-degree assault. She is being held at the Greene County Jail without bond. She pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing Friday.

Investigators say the attack, which happened at the corner of Meadowmere and Pickwick on Nov. 8, 2021, was a case of mistaken identity.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, told KY3 News she was visiting from New York. She said she was grabbed by the ponytail and shoved to the concrete. Neighbors heard the screams.

Security camera video captured the attack. The victim told both KY3 News and police she did not know the attacker.

A pre-trial conference in the case is scheduled for July 12.

