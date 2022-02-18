Springfield’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled for third straight year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Organizers for Springfield’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade have canceled the event for the third straight year.

The announcement came via a Facebook post Tuesday citing an “abundance of caution.” Organizers have canceled the event each of the last two years due to COVID-19 concerns.

Springfield hosted its first St. Patrick’s Day Parade since 1980. The event is traditionally held on the week of St. Patrick’s Day each year, but has not been held since 2019 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health leaders and hospital officials have reported drops in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

