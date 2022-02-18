Advertisement

Springfield’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled for third straight year

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Organizers for Springfield’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade have canceled the event for the third straight year.

The announcement came via a Facebook post Tuesday citing an “abundance of caution.” Organizers have canceled the event each of the last two years due to COVID-19 concerns.

Springfield hosted its first St. Patrick’s Day Parade since 1980. The event is traditionally held on the week of St. Patrick’s Day each year, but has not been held since 2019 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health leaders and hospital officials have reported drops in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs well into the 60s Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Very Cold Night:Then a Warm-Up
Jury delivers a decision in lawsuit over a tweet from CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
School bus crashes near Thomasville, Mo.
School bus from the Koshkonong School District crashes near Thomasville, Mo.

Latest News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies seek thieves from liquor heist
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies seek thieves from liquor heist
Slick roads possible overnight in Springfield
MSU professor explains impact of tensions in Ukraine
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons (26) advances a muffed punt during an NFL...
Chiefs’ Lammons arrested in connection with Kamara case