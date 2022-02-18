Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: File your taxes for free Saturday at Tax-A-Palooza event at Springfield Dream Center

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Dream Center is hosting a Tax-A-Palooza event Saturday to help taxpayers file their taxes for free.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the the Springfield Dream Center in the 800 block of West Atlantic Street.

IRS-certified volunteers will help people e-file their tax returns. No appointments are necessary.

Taxpayers, married and single, are eligible for Tax-A-Polooza if they:

  • Earned less than $58,000 in 2021 OR are over age 60
  • Did not declare bankruptcy in 2021
  • Do not own rental property

Guests are encouraged to bring all of the following tax documents and income statements forms they might have:

  • W-2
  • 1099
  • Social Security Unemployment
  • Other benefits statement
  • Self-employment records
  • Any documents showing taxes withheld
  • Childcare provider’s information
  • Voided check for direct deposit of refund
  • Advanced Child Tax Credit letter (Form 6419)

Guests will also need to show photo ID and social security card.

For more information on the event, call 417-720-2000. If you cannot attend, CLICK HERE for other opportunities to file your taxes for free.

