ON YOUR SIDE: File your taxes for free Saturday at Tax-A-Palooza event at Springfield Dream Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Dream Center is hosting a Tax-A-Palooza event Saturday to help taxpayers file their taxes for free.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the the Springfield Dream Center in the 800 block of West Atlantic Street.
IRS-certified volunteers will help people e-file their tax returns. No appointments are necessary.
Taxpayers, married and single, are eligible for Tax-A-Polooza if they:
- Earned less than $58,000 in 2021 OR are over age 60
- Did not declare bankruptcy in 2021
- Do not own rental property
Guests are encouraged to bring all of the following tax documents and income statements forms they might have:
- W-2
- 1099
- Social Security Unemployment
- Other benefits statement
- Self-employment records
- Any documents showing taxes withheld
- Childcare provider’s information
- Voided check for direct deposit of refund
- Advanced Child Tax Credit letter (Form 6419)
Guests will also need to show photo ID and social security card.
For more information on the event, call 417-720-2000. If you cannot attend, CLICK HERE for other opportunities to file your taxes for free.
