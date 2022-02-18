ON YOUR SIDE: File your taxes for free Saturday at Tax-A-Palooza event at Springfield Dream Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Dream Center is hosting a Tax-A-Palooza event Saturday to help taxpayers file their taxes for free.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the the Springfield Dream Center in the 800 block of West Atlantic Street.

IRS-certified volunteers will help people e-file their tax returns. No appointments are necessary.

Taxpayers, married and single, are eligible for Tax-A-Polooza if they:

Earned less than $58,000 in 2021 OR are over age 60

Did not declare bankruptcy in 2021

Do not own rental property

Guests are encouraged to bring all of the following tax documents and income statements forms they might have:

W-2

1099

Social Security Unemployment

Other benefits statement

Self-employment records

Any documents showing taxes withheld

Childcare provider’s information

Voided check for direct deposit of refund

Advanced Child Tax Credit letter (Form 6419)

Guests will also need to show photo ID and social security card.

For more information on the event, call 417-720-2000. If you cannot attend, CLICK HERE for other opportunities to file your taxes for free.

