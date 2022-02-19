Advertisement

$46K Missouri Lottery ‘Show Me Cash’ prize won at Nixa gas station

(Source: MO Lottery)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Lottery reports that someone recently won a $46,000 lottery prize at a Nixa gas station.

The winning ticket came from the Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash game. It was sold at Kum & Go in the 400 block of Massey Boulevard as part of the Feb. 4 drawing.

Another winning ticket in St. Louis also matched all five numbers drawn in that specific drawing. The winning numbers included 4, 5, 7, 38 and 49. Each of the winning tickets was worth half of the $92,000 jackpot.

Missouri Lottery did not identify either of the winners due to a new law that took effect last year.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Christian County won more than $11.2 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. According to Missouri Lottery, retailers in Christian County received more than $1.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $2.3 million in appropriated lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed, CLICK HERE.

