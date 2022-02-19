Advertisement

Actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after being reported missing

Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead days after she was reported missing.
Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead days after she was reported missing.(Los Angeles Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A missing actress has been found dead in Los Angeles.

Lindsey Pearlman was last seen Sunday.

The 43-year-old was reported missing Wednesday after not returning home.

Her friends and family asked the public to help search for her.

LAPD officers responding to a call on Friday found her body in the Hollywood Hills.

On Instagram, her husband Vance Smith thanked everyone for their love and support.

A cause of death remains under investigation.

Pearlman is best known for roles on “General Hospital,” “American Housewife,” and “Chicago Justice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taney County Sheriff's Office
Search suspended Friday for missing child near Bull Shoals Lake, expected to resume Saturday
Investigators say Joshua David Whitworth, aka Fat-Boy, who is affiliated with the Aryan...
Northern Arkansas authorities capture man on Texas Most Wanted list
Inside look at the new Hy-Vee location in Springfield.
INSIDE LOOK: Hy-Vee set to open new location in Springfield
Jimicia Wells.
Springfield woman pleads not guilty to charge in Rountree neighborhood assault
Despite full sunshine, afternoon temperatures will be slightly cooler than average over most of...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine all weekend

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
EU, US warn Russia of possible sanctions as Ukraine rebels mobilize troops
Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to use a highly anticipated speech at the Munich...
Harris on Ukraine: World at ‘a decisive moment in history’
Despite full sunshine, afternoon temperatures will be slightly cooler than average over most of...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine all weekend
Cool today, then a big warm-up