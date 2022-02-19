Chiefs player Willie Gay pulled over in Seymour, Mo. traffic stop; police report polite encounter
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A Seymour police officer shared an update on a polite encounter Saturday morning with a Kansas City Chiefs player.
Seymour Sgt. Gabe Stroud met Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay during a traffic stop Saturday morning.
According to the Seymour Police Department, Sgt. Stroud expressed “polite and friendly” encounter with Gay. The two took a selfie following the traffic stop.
“Every traffic stop is different and you never know who will be in the driver’s seat,” said the Seymour Police Department in a Facebook post.
Police did not announce what led up to the traffic stop.
A Facebook post Saturday morning with the selfie had hundreds of interactions and dozens of shares.
