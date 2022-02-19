Advertisement

Community Foundation of the Ozarks helps out rural schools in need of teachers

By Lauren Schwentker
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is offering $2,000 a year to students who are majoring in education at local universities in the Ozarks region.

The scholarship program is intended to help recruit new teachers to rural school districts, including Forsyth, Marionville, Miller, Republic, Nixa and others.

“We are connected with teachers all across the country who are teaching in rural school districts, said Aaron Scott with Community Foundation of the Ozarks. “In order to have strong schools, we need to have strong teachers.”

The scholarship program provides $2,000 per year for up to two years if students commit to teaching in a rural school district for three years following graduation.

“The Ozarks Teacher Corporation exists to give college students who are pursuing a degree in teacher education those extra skills to succeed,” said Scott.

KY3 spoke with one teacher who attended Missouri State University that went through the program. He is now teaching in the Marionville School District.

“I like this program because it recruits teachers that went to school in the area and they have the same sense of pride for the community,” said Marionville teacher Blane Redus. “I get to work alongside my mother and wife, which is really amazing.”

The program has been up and running for around 12 years. It is now expanding out to Missouri Southern University in Joplin and Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend preview
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gorgeous Weekend
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
EXPLAINER: If this Senate bill passes, Missourians could see $500 in their bank accounts
Brody Corners
Multi-million dollar project in Springfield looks to improve a blighted area
MAPS FOR IMPLOSION: City of Springfield closing 3 intersections for James River Power Station implosion

Latest News

FILE - Migrants waiting to cross into the United States wait for news at the border crossing...
US Supreme Court to consider repeal of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, months after Missouri lawsuit
A longtime Springfield City Utilities employee will push the button for Saturday’s implosion of...
BLASTING FOR THE BETTER: Longtime Springfield City Utilities employee to push button for power plant implosion
BLASTING FOR THE BETTER: Longtime Springfield CU employee to push button for power plant implosion
Investigators say Joshua David Whitworth, aka Fat-Boy, who is affiliated with the Aryan...
Northern Arkansas authorities capture man on Texas Most Wanted list
Northern Arkansas authorities capture man on Texas Most Wanted list