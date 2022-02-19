Flooding from rain and snow covers parts of rural roadways in Phelps County, Mo.

NEWBURG, Mo. (KY3) - Some rural roadways across the Ozarks are underwater after a winter-time downpour this week, followed by a period of melting snow and ice.

The Big Piney River out in Newburg now sits above the banks, pouring onto Highway J.

“Typically we don’t see this type of heavy rain and flooding in the month of February,” said Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District Chief Brandon Williams. “It’s usually March, April, or May. Usually when the springtime storm comes through. Not to say it hasn’t happened in the past, but this kind of abnormal to see this level of flooding at this time of the year already.”

Williams said an early-morning driver alerted his crews about the flooding on Highway J.

”It was dark outside, obviously,” said Williams. “So she came around the corner and didn’t realize the road was flooded until at the last second. They were able to slam on their brakes and and stop before they got into the floodwater.”

The roadway quickly closed down.

“MoDOT does an excellent job at blocking the road off,” Williams said. “And for the most part people listen.”

But Williams said occasionally people do not adhere to the signs. Before KY3 arrived at the flooded roadway along with Doolittle crews, a person had moved the barricade. Williams said he has a simple message for people considering taking on the current.

”Stop for a second and ask, ‘Is it worth losing my life over?’”

Williams said even just a few inches of water can be extremely dangerous.

“It only takes about a foot of water to stall a moving vehicle,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that you should proceed on through flooded roadway, even if you have a large truck, because all it takes is a little bit of water to get up in the exhaust.”

There is also the risk of your car drifting away in the stream.

“For every foot of water, it basically reduces the weight of the vehicle by 1,500 pounds,” said Williams. “The average weight of a small passenger car is approximately 2,500 pounds. So that means only about a foot and a half to two feet of water can basically pick up that small passenger vehicle and float it away.”

Whatever lies underneath the water can also be a hazard.

“Even though the locals think they know where the road is, that doesn’t mean that there’s some type of debris that hasn’t been stuck out here,” Williams said.

Until the water drops, he urges drivers to adhere to the signs and use any detours. Williams said the flooded roadway is already starting to come down, and should hopefully bottom out Saturday.

